What You Should Know About Substance Abuse During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Part of my private practice focuses on interventions for those with addiction problems and mental health concerns. As the coronaviral pandemic has progressed, my phone has been ringing more than ever. Although many callers are looking for residential treatment centers, the majority are phoning to be educated about signs of substance abuse and addiction.

As people have been asked to stay home and physically distance from those outside their inner circle, many also are buying more liquor to cope with stressful living situations and feelings of isolation. A recent Nielsen study indicates alcohol sales have grown 22 percent since the start of COVID-19.

For many, a glass of wine with dinner or a beer after work can be a comforting part of life – a regular ritual of normalcy and relaxation during uncertain times. For others, however, the craving to drink more often or more than is planned is a hard-to-manage impulse.

Stress is the single biggest trigger for alcohol overuse. Given the pandemic, election-year politics and financial fears, anxiety for most folks is at an all-time high. Recognizing an addiction problem, however, can be challenging. Early signs often include lack of control around liquor and occasional binge drinking. Having more than one or two beverages more than a few times per week is considered to be an excessive amount, according the federal National Institutes of Health.

Additional troubling signs often include changes in behavior, drinking alone and ignoring the negative consequences of one’s intoxicated actions. Someone who abuses substances will also often obsess about his or her substance of choice and have an overwhelming desire to use. Cocktail hour starts earlier and ends later than it should.