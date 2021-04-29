What We Know Now: St. Louis Health Expert Examines Long-Haul COVID-19 Symptoms

One of the most puzzling and pernicious aspects of COVID-19 is the variation in effects and outcomes of the disease. For some, it’s deadly. For the majority, it’s not. Yet for as many as one in three infected people – even those who reported only mild symptoms when diagnosed – at least one symptom persists for two months or more. These are the pandemic’s “long-haulers.”

Fatigue is the most common complaint among long-haulers, says Dr. Farrin Manian, an infectious disease physician and chairman of the department of medicine at Mercy St. Louis. Other symptoms include “brain fog,” body aches, memory or sleep problems, shortness of breath, rapid heart rate, dizziness, headache, chest discomfort, cough, poor sense of smell, anxiety or depression, and difficulty concentrating.

Although physicians are seeing many cases of this “long-hauler syndrome” or “long COVID,” the causes are unclear. “There are several possibilities, including an overactive immune response that doesn’t shut off even after the virus has been eliminated from the body, low-grade infection due to the persistence of the virus after the acute infection has passed or abnormalities of the brain and nervous system as a result of the original infection,” Manian says. “It’s possible that not all patients have the same cause even though at this time they are all lumped together as a ‘long COVID.’”

Until doctors learn more about the mechanisms causing the persistence of symptoms, treatment is targeted at managing and alleviating the symptoms. Patients are often advised to improve sleep hygiene and physical conditioning, reduce stress and eat a healthy diet. All of that, combined with time, currently seems to be the best bet for gradual recovery.