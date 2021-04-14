What Comes Next: St. Louis Health Expert Sets Expectations for the COVID-19 Pandemic Endgame

We all want to “get back to normal,” but let’s take a minute and redefine what normal means in the COVID-19 era. In a post-pandemic world, things may always be different. We know more than we did before about how to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from potentially life-threatening viruses, and we can never go back to blithely ignoring the risks.

“Let’s not go ‘back’ to anything,” says Dr. Steven Lawrence, Washington University in St. Louis infectious disease physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and professor of medicine. “Let’s think about a new normal. In the new normal, during a particularly bad cold and flu season, we might decide, ‘Hey, let’s not get together with a bunch of people indoors,’ or, ‘Hey, if I do have to be around a lot of people indoors, maybe if we all wear masks, it’s going to reduce the risk of COVID and flu and all those other viruses.’”

Lawrence points out that there were far fewer flu cases this season than in the past, almost certainly due to the precautions taken to avoid COVID-19. Wearing masks when around others indoors, practicing some degree of physical distancing and frequently washing hands are behaviors that, particularly during outbreaks, could continue to stem the spread of current and new viruses in the future.

Don’t let this discourage you, however. We are making strides toward safer interactions and a return to many of the activities we missed in the past year. “We’re certainly reaching a point where we’re seeing the impacts of vaccination,” Lawrence says. “Every day is looking a little better as our supply of vaccine is increasing and our ability to deliver it to the population is increasing. These are all really good signs, but we still have a way to go. We can’t declare victory yet.”