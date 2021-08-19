Webster University Receives $1 Million Federal Grant to Improve Mental Health Care in the St. Louis Area

Professors and students at Webster University are working with a $1 million federal grant to improve mental health care in the metro area, with a specific focus on breaking down barriers that people in underserved and immigrant communities often face.
“In the traditional approach to counseling where people come to a therapist, there is an assumption that these individuals have capacity and the means to seek out these services,” says Muthoni Musangali, an associate professor in the university’s department of professional counseling. “You talk about what is going on in their lives, what are their concerns, and then you send them on their way to go and work to bring about these changes in their lives.
“But we know that there’s a portion of the population for which this approach doesn’t work very well because of other pressing concerns in their life. They might have concerns about basic needs such as food, transportation, shelter, [physical] health – those actually get in the way of meaningful change in their lives.”
Over the next four years, Musangali will oversee distribution of the grant – a total of $1,083,454 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – and work closely with counseling associate professors Dr. Hasmik Chakaryan and Dr. Molly Stehn to address needs more prevalent in low-income and immigrant communities. Musangali describes the timing as “critical,” given the deterioration of physical and mental health that has occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A significant portion of the money – 60 percent – will support specialized training at the new Webster University Institute of Clinical Scholarship. WICS scholars will be selected from among students at Webster University’s graduate counseling program. In addition to specialized training, they will obtain internship experiences, with monthly stipends, and gain exposure through working in diverse primary care sites within high-need, high-demand and medically underserved areas.
Scholars will take an elective course offered through the WICS program that teaches about the social determinants of health – historical, political and economic factors that may affect a client’s well-being.
“As a counselor, it is important to understand the history and geography of your city: Why is St. Louis set up as it is? What are some barriers that exist that are geographical, political, socioeconomic in nature that make it harder for people to access [mental health care]?” Musangali explains. “Or even when they could access it, [what makes it difficult] to trust the system to deliver the services that they need?”
Musangali explains that cultural or religious beliefs can shape perception of mental health, and language barriers may hinder access to treatment. This master’s program aims to prepare counselors to build trust and deliver treatment despite such challenges.
Musangali says people in low-income and immigrant communities are more likely to seek help for a physical condition than a mental health concern. Through a partnership with the St. Louis County Health Department and other area organizations, counseling students will have internships at integrated care locations, where they can intersect with potential clients and be part of a team that provides holistic care.
“Counselors will be specially trained to identify mental health issues in patients who are entering various medical intake offices in the county and then make sure that the mental health issues are addressed along with the medical issue that was first being diagnosed,” a press release states. Students will have the ability to “assess whether mental health follow-ups are needed. Those future meetings could be online or by phone, to help targeted populations overcome disproportionate challenges with job flexibility or access to transportation.”
A difficulty in providing telehealth, says Musangali, is that clients may not have technological capabilities to support the service, which is something a generous donor, she hopes, may someday be able to help the program provide.
Similar internships are typically unpaid, but the grant will provide students with a $1,000 monthly stipend for up to 10 months to help compensate for living expenses as they work.
“This project breaks new ground in the life-changing impact that can be achieved through strategic public-private partnerships,” says Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth J. Stroble in a statement. “We are proud to achieve this level of federal and local support to address the disparities present in access to appropriate mental health resources.”
Musangali says many novice counselors are drawn to private practice after graduation, in part because of financial opportunity and also due to limited exposure in working with low-income and immigrant communities during the course of their training. She hopes this master’s program and internship experience will empower more counselors to work in low-income or underserved communities, thereby expanding access and improving the quality of care available.
She adds that, through the grant, the department of professional counseling at Webster University will collaborate with admissions to recruit more students from underserved communities in an effort to create a sustainable pathway for future counselors.
