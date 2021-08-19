Webster University Receives $1 Million Federal Grant to Improve Mental Health Care in the St. Louis Area

Professors and students at Webster University are working with a $1 million federal grant to improve mental health care in the metro area, with a specific focus on breaking down barriers that people in underserved and immigrant communities often face.

“In the traditional approach to counseling where people come to a therapist, there is an assumption that these individuals have capacity and the means to seek out these services,” says Muthoni Musangali, an associate professor in the university’s department of professional counseling. “You talk about what is going on in their lives, what are their concerns, and then you send them on their way to go and work to bring about these changes in their lives.

“But we know that there’s a portion of the population for which this approach doesn’t work very well because of other pressing concerns in their life. They might have concerns about basic needs such as food, transportation, shelter, [physical] health – those actually get in the way of meaningful change in their lives.”

Over the next four years, Musangali will oversee distribution of the grant – a total of $1,083,454 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – and work closely with counseling associate professors Dr. Hasmik Chakaryan and Dr. Molly Stehn to address needs more prevalent in low-income and immigrant communities. Musangali describes the timing as “critical,” given the deterioration of physical and mental health that has occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.