Washington University School of Medicine Professor Launches Clinical Trial Studying Pediatric Cancer Treatment

Rubin’s trial focuses on medulloblastoma, which is the most common malignant brain tumor diagnosed in children and has no cure.

“We will take material directly from the operating room, isolating tumor cells and screening their response to a few hundred drugs that are available for use,” Rubin describes. “With the results of that drug screening, together with standard diagnostic workups of the tumor, we will make treatment decisions.”

The unique factor of Rubin’s study, he says, is that previous treatment protocol is based on the diagnosis rather than the individual patient. “What became clear over the past 15, 20 years is that everybody’s cancer is unique to them – unique in several different ways,” Rubin says. In addition to every patient having unique physical traits, he notes that the precise mutation of each tumor that make it grow are unique as well.

Rubin specializes in sex differences, a vital background to this research as he has made a career of examining the variations between males and females who are diagnosed with cancer.

“More males get cancer than females do,” he explains. “It’s true for almost all cancers, with obvious exceptions like ovarian or prostate cancer. And males die more frequently of cancer than females do.”

Rubin details that this proves true in pediatrics as well, signifying the importance of further tailoring cancer care, especially when treating brain tumors.

“The brain is protected against things in the blood by something that is known as the blood brain barrier,” Rubin details. “One of the challenges in treating brain tumors and getting drugs from the blood into the brain is the poor predictive value of culturing brain tumor cells, testing drugs in a dish and then treating – until new techniques for predicting blood brain barrier penetrating became available. The drugs we screen are all predicted to be able to get into the brain.”