Washington University Physicians Share Important Next Steps for People Who Have Had the COVID-19 Vaccine

As an increasing number of people receive vaccines to help protect against COVID-19, it’s tempting to celebrate immunity by rushing to return to life as we knew it before the pandemic. It’s what we all want. But local experts warn the vaccinated to cool their jets.

“The vaccines are great news for both broader public health and for individuals,” says Dr. Steve Lawrence, a Washington University infectious disease physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “Once enough people in our community are vaccinated, we expect to see the numbers of COVID-19 cases decline significantly to the point where we are no longer at risk for huge spikes that could overwhelm our health care systems. Then, we can start easing some of the restrictions we have in place, layer by layer.”

However, vaccinated or not, everyone needs to be careful until that point, he says. “Until those numbers of COVID-19 cases drop to safer levels, we need to maintain gathering limits, keep our distance from others, and mask when around people who don’t live with us.”

Why can’t those who received vaccines revert to pre-pandemic behaviors? Lawrence says there are two reasons: First, the vaccines do not impart 100-percent immunity, so a risk of infection remains, even for vaccinated people. As community spread decreases, this risk will decline. Second, scientists still are determining whether or not vaccinated individuals could be viral carriers, potentially infecting others.

“We don’t have a lot of data yet about how often vaccinated people can get asymptomatic or low-symptom infection and could pass on the virus to other people, but it does appear that this is still possible, although likely at a lower rate,” says Dr. Rachel Presti, a Washington University infectious disease physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and researcher who led Washington University in St. Louis’ effort to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trials in collaboration with Saint Louis University.