Washington University Nurse Describes COVID-19 Challenges in Kidney Dialysis Center

Karen Kirk’s job as a renal nurse requires that she take extra precautions to care for vulnerable patients with failing kidneys.

“I know dialysis doesn’t have the excitement of the ER [or the] ICU, but our patients depend on us to help sustain their life,” she says. “Our patients need to have dialysis treatment three times every week. We become very attached, and we know how vulnerable they are, especially now.”

Kirk works at Washington University’s Forest Park Dialysis Center, where life has certainly changed for those who work and seek treatment there since the coronavirus appeared. Ladue News asked her about how things have changed and what encourages her to keep going.

Compare a day in your life as a renal nurse before the coronavirus reached Missouri to today. What has the pandemic changed about your work, and what has stayed the same?

As a dialysis unit, we have always considered disinfecting a priority. Now, extra steps are taken to ensure safety for the patients and staff – whereas before, patients would enter the unit from the lobby and weigh, write down their weight and return to the lobby. Now patients are met before entering the lobby to receive a mask, cleanse hands with sanitizer, have [their] temperature taken and asked pertinent questions about how they are feeling. They are then seated at least 6 feet apart and await their turn for treatment.

We now have isolation areas for any patient who has had any contact with a contaminated person or if any symptoms are suspicious. For active COVID-19 patients, we are now using a separate room for their treatment. We have been wearing extra PPE [personal protective equipment] with the onset of the virus to ensure extra precautions. We now wear face shields [to protect from] possible blood or respiratory droplets, surgical face masks at all times and gowns at all times.