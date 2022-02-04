Washington University in St. Louis Receives $7 Million to Research Black Americans’ Increased Risk of Alzheimer’s

With more than $7 million in new grant funding, two research teams at Washington University in St. Louis are tackling the complex web of issues that contribute to Black Americans’ increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Both projects, funded by the National Institute on Aging, aim to help determine how genetic, behavioral and cultural factors combine to affect disease risk and incidence in the Black community.

Joyce Balls-Berry, Ph.D., an associate professor of neurology, is passionate about her community and wants to ensure Black and other minority populations are represented in Alzheimer’s research. Her father was a health commissioner for East St. Louis, and Balls-Berry grew up in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. She sees her work as continuing his legacy. “As a Black woman scientist, I’ve often noticed that there aren’t enough of us at the research table in terms of deciding on the science and how we can connect directly to communities we want to gain insight from,” she says.

The $3.4 million grant awarded to Balls-Berry’s research team funds the creation of a registry of 2,000 new volunteers from historically underrepresented groups to participate in upcoming Alzheimer’s disease studies. With the initiative, dubbed the COEQUAL Registry (Creating Opportunities to Increase Health Equity and Equality for Persons at Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias), she hopes to construct a long-term resource to help increase minority research participation.