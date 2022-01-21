Vios Fertility Institute in Creve Coeur Introduces Groundbreaking ‘Cryo-Robot’ Storage Management System

About 12 percent of American women ages 15 to 44 have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many struggling with infertility turn to assisted reproductive technology, and Vios Fertility Institute, at three clinical settings in the metro area, helps patients explore options and receive treatment.

Dr. Amber R. Cooper, director of the medical and in vitro fertilization practice at Vios’ Creve Coeur location, says the organization now offers a new technology designed to improve services and outcomes.

With the space-age name “cryo-robot,” created by New York-headquartered TMRW Life Sciences Inc., Vios introduced the first “automated cryogenic storage system for the management, identification and storage of frozen eggs and embryos used in IVF treatment and fertility preservation.” (Cryogenic science, often shortened to cryo and loosely synonymous with cryonics, involves producing very low temperatures, generally for biochemical and medical purposes.)

Prior to the cryo-robot’s addition, the IVF process was entirely manual, Cooper says. “Issues that have plagued fertility clinics through the years include embryo mix-ups, incorrect transfers of embryos and catastrophic failures resulting in the loss of thousands of irreplaceable eggs and embryos,” she continues. “TMRW’s technology automates and digitizes the entire process, which helps reduce the risk for human error and, more importantly, allows the clinic to individually track eggs and embryos 24/7 through remote monitoring, sensors and state-of-the-art software.”