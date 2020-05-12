Top Metro Area Scientists Converge on Vital COVID-19 Studies

Headlines about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, dominate the media. Statistics, possible treatments, potential vaccines and economic consequences flood our news feeds every day. Yet in St. Louis, some of the scientists behind the stories continue to work at a breakneck pace, keeping their heads down and their focus firmly on their labs.

The speed and scope of researchers at both Washington University in St. Louis and Saint Louis University as they pivoted from prior projects to COVID-19 studies are unprecedented. At Washington University alone, more than 30 different labs transitioned National Institutes of Health-funded studies to focus their expertise to the worldwide effort to treat and prevent COVID-19.

“We already had an overarching infrastructure that allowed us to scale up in an unprecedented way, and the NIH encouraged us by allowing our funding to be transitioned to support the work,” says Dr. William Powderly, director of the Institute for Clinical and Translational Sciences and co-director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University.

“The work we’re doing on COVID-19 is a perfect example of translational science,” Powderly continues. The approach sometimes is referred to as “bench to bedside.”

“It’s the journey of science from taking samples from patients with the disease and testing those samples in the laboratory so we better understand the disease, to taking those findings back to patients for use in diagnosis and possible interventions, to participating in huge clinical trials to see how these approaches apply to the general population," Powderly says.