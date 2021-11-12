This Spa Treatment in St. Louis Aims to Boost Your Immunity for Colds, Flu Season

With an ongoing pandemic, flu season, returning to school or work, and wondering how to celebrate the holiday season this year, just how high is your anxiety? Although it can’t offer a cure for any virus, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis may have something to help you contend with stress and enhance the way your body functions. It’s called The Remedy.

“People are looking for alternative ways to stay healthy,” says Casey Schafer, spa supervisor and lead therapist. “This service focuses on being anti-inflammatory. The main purpose is to stimulate your lymph – lymph nodes, lymphocytes, lymph vessels – all through the body. Anything that no longer needs to be in your body, [the goal is] to help get it out.”

The Remedy works from feet to face. Schafer explains that, by starting with the feet, the stimulation helps to circulate lymph while boosting production of endorphins. A massage therapist applies a detox clay featuring magnesium and sourced from Utah’s deserts to the soles of your feet, then wraps them in heated towels.

“Your feet are the most porous part of your body,” Schafer says, noting that magnesium is included in most steps of the service. “They absorb things easiest and fastest.”

Low levels of magnesium can be linked to hypertension, type 2 diabetes, migraine headaches, gastrointestinal diseases and osteoporosis, reports the National Institutes of Health, while extremely high dosages can lead to unpleasant side effects. A balance, though, can be found.