This Spa Treatment in St. Louis Aims to Boost Your Immunity for Colds, Flu Season

With an ongoing pandemic, flu season, returning to school or work, and wondering how to celebrate the holiday season this year, just how high is your anxiety? Although it can’t offer a cure for any virus, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis may have something to help you contend with stress and enhance the way your body functions. It’s called The Remedy.
“People are looking for alternative ways to stay healthy,” says Casey Schafer, spa supervisor and lead therapist. “This service focuses on being anti-inflammatory. The main purpose is to stimulate your lymph – lymph nodes, lymphocytes, lymph vessels – all through the body. Anything that no longer needs to be in your body, [the goal is] to help get it out.”
The Remedy works from feet to face. Schafer explains that, by starting with the feet, the stimulation helps to circulate lymph while boosting production of endorphins. A massage therapist applies a detox clay featuring magnesium and sourced from Utah’s deserts to the soles of your feet, then wraps them in heated towels.
“Your feet are the most porous part of your body,” Schafer says, noting that magnesium is included in most steps of the service. “They absorb things easiest and fastest.”
Low levels of magnesium can be linked to hypertension, type 2 diabetes, migraine headaches, gastrointestinal diseases and osteoporosis, reports the National Institutes of Health, while extremely high dosages can lead to unpleasant side effects. A balance, though, can be found.
A 2009 medical study on “therapeutic uses of magnesium,” published in the clinical journal American Family Physician, states that 75 percent of Americans aren’t meeting their recommended dietary allowance of magnesium.
“Magnesium is used in over 300 [metabolic] processes in your body,” Schafer explains – a fact confirmed by the study. “We need as much of it, so that we are functioning on the highest level possible. By using it as the cream and mud, putting it on transdermal, it’s going to absorb quickest through the body without putting any extra exertion on the digestive system.”
The products used are selectively sourced. The Kerstin Florian Ginger Oil features two types of ginger from Indonesia and Thailand, as well as coriander from Morocco.
“The ginger is invigorating – and it smells phenomenal,” Schafer says. “It can also help with your respiratory system, muscle aches and fatigue. It’s deeply warming.”
Kerstin Florian’s Fuß balm, applied to the feet (though Schafer advises it can be used elsewhere on the body), cools with menthol, rosemary, pine and lavender to ease joints, muscle tension and soreness, providing renewed energy.
The tools used by the massage therapists prove as essential as the products, most of which are available to purchase in the spa’s shop.
A Supracor Stimulite bath mitt allows the massage therapist to apply quick, dry brushstrokes. Its honeycomb texture is designed to exfoliate and promote cellular regeneration and lymphatic drainage by releasing toxins.
After each side of your body is dry brushed, Schafer details, the massage therapist uses a warm towel, “infused with this mineral wellness soak, which has eucalyptus and magnesium, [to] go down one side of your body at a time, swiping away any dead skin cells.”
To treat the face, the massage therapist uses a light shield by DMH Aesthetics. This LED face shield features thin horizontal lines, which fan out from around the eyes and radiate red.
“Red is a mood-boosting color,” Schafer reports. “It’s going to help with the skin of your face, with any inflammation. When you go into fall and winter, a lot of people get sad. A red LED helps lift the mood.”
Meanwhile, your feet are massaged with the Fuß balm, using movements similar to reflexology. Schafer describes clients as resting in a cocoon-like state while the face shield emits its red glow – a process at the end of the treatment that seals in the benefits gained by this new service.
“Is it possible to be stimulated, circulated and invigorated, while also deeply relaxed?” Schafer asks. “My hope is that The Remedy does that. This service is a great way to take care of your body, while also being pampered, and there’s no better time to take care of yourself.”
