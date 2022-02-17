The Future of Pfizer and the Innovative St. Louisans at the Center of Creating Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

St. Louis scientists at global biotech company Pfizer played a crucial role in creating its COVID-19 vaccine. LN recently spoke with Justin Sperry, site lead at the company’s research and development facility in Chesterfield and vice president of transformational technology for biotherapeutics and vaccines, to learn more about Pfizer’s innovative response to the pandemic.

Describe your site’s role in creating Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The St. Louis site was responsible for two key activities during the COVID-19 vaccine development: one involving the manufacturing of a key starting material, and the other in developing the testing strategies for the entire vaccine process.

What innovative steps have been taken to meet the growing demand for your work?

First and foremost, we prioritized the well-being of our colleagues. Without their hard work, dedication to our mission and relentless efforts, our innovative medicines would not reach patients in need.

A key aspect of our success over the last few years has been to expand our workforce through the hiring of highly skilled scientists from the region. Our regional universities and colleagues have done an excellent job training the next generation of creative, innovative and hardworking scientists.

Pfizer continues to invest in core technologies for manufacturing, testing and digital initiatives. These investments build upon our state-of-the-art foundation in biological medicines and vaccines, allow our colleagues to remain flexible in their work and provide unique ways to collaborate across our entire network.