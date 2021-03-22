The Collective STL Yoga Studio Provides Holistic Healing Space for St. Louis' Black Community

At The Collective STL yoga and wellness space in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood, every class ends with ubuntu, a Bantu word referencing the South African philosophy of unity, and with the instructor affirming, “I am because you are; you are because I am.”

“We end every class to let people know that we’re connected,” Collective STL co-founder Terry Harris explains. “We literally started The Collective because we have love for Black people in St. Louis, and the reason that these individuals are coming to The Collective is because they have love for us. That is ubuntu personified.”

The Collective STL was founded in 2018 by four St. Louisans who had recently graduated from a local yoga training program and saw a need in the Black community. Harris; his wife, Ericka; Alonzo Nelson Jr.; and Melinda Oliver understood the holistic benefits of yoga and sought to make it more accessible.

Before establishing The Collective STL, Harris had practiced yoga in various settings and didn’t encounter the community aspect he envisioned. At the end of practice, people around him often picked up their mats and left without a word.

“There are times when each and every one of us will go to a yoga studio and feel like we were complete outsiders,” Harris says. “You know, a person wouldn’t look at you, or if they did look at you, it was like, ‘Why are you here?’ You felt like ‘the other.’ What we wanted to do is create a space where individuals – where Black people – don’t feel ‘othered.’”