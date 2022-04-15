The Boutique Nutrition Concierge Company St. Louisans Crave

Creating healthy meals is the core of metro area business A Perfect Fit. However, clients attest that there’s more to this boutique nutrition concierge company than just cooking.
“We offer nutritional counseling, meal planning and grocery shopping for clients,” owner Rachael Lewis says. “I always teach our chefs that we’re not just there to cook – I want you to be a part of the family. So our chefs won’t just ask for your meals. We will ask things like ‘What are your health goals? What are your kids’ health goals? And can I provide you with some ideas?’ So we kind of do it all, but we take it to the next level.”
The company does this by customizing everything for its clients.
“So we have some clients that are into the fitness world, and they want all their meals prepped and weighed, and they want to know exactly how many calories are in everything,” Lewis says. “Then we have clients that are just busy families that want, say, five dinners prepared so that when their kids get home from school, they don’t have to think about it – they just put it in the oven, and it’s ready to go, but they also know that it’s healthy. On another note, we serve a lot of families with athletes. So we get a lot of requests for ‘high-protein snacks for my son to take to school to have before practice that aren’t these sugary protein bars.’ So just kind of servicing a lot of different needs.”
These services include paying attention to food allergies, dietary restrictions and more.
“We have a lot of clients that have dietary restrictions, special dietary needs and food allergies, and so our chefs can accommodate that,” Lewis explains. “We also have dietitians. So if we had someone that had, say, kidney issues, and they had to have a low-sodium diet, we can pretty much handle anything that gets thrown at us.”
Lewis says what keeps everyone on her team motivated is that they all believe in the benefits of fantastic food.
“Health is so individual, and we’re all kind of struggling with our own health issues,” Lewis says. “And food is so powerful – I don’t think people realize how powerful what we eat is, but it can make such a dramatic difference. I tell people all the time [that] I have seen people, just from changing their diet, reverse cardiovascular disease, reverse diabetes, reverse obesity; even things like reversing depression or anxiety disorders. And so really I think that’s what sets us apart.”
A Perfect Fit, aperfectfitstl.com