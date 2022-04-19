The Benefits of Buying "Ugly" Produce in the St. Louis Metro Area

Farmers and avid gardeners know the truth: Not all potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and other vegetables come out of the ground or off the plant looking grocery-store perfect.

In fact, the beautiful specimens we’re used to seeing in supermarket produce sections are (no pun intended) the cream of the crop in terms of appearance, while their equally nutritious but misshapen or oddly colored counterparts may get shunted aside by large manufacturers seeking conformity and customer satisfaction.

Visit any of the greater metro area’s farmers markets this year, and you’ll find examples of seasonal produce that exhibits a wide array of sizes, shapes and colors. Some of these disparate – and even slightly entertaining – fruits and veggies are heirloom varieties that fell from favor in part due to their unusual and inconsistent appearance. But give them a try, and you’ll find they are often flavorful and healthy additions to your table.

In fact, as more people have discovered the value and flavor of “ugly produce” in recent years, companies have sprung up to capitalize on that discovery. For example, San Francisco-based Imperfect Foods and New Jersey-based Misfits Market are national companies that offer a boxed subscription service to metro area customers. These companies and others like them purchase surplus produce – the items that don’t make the supermarket beauty cut – from farmers and send them to subscribers, often at a discount over supermarket prices.