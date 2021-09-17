St. Louis Metro Area Universities Discuss 2021-22 Academic Year, Preparations for COVID-19 Complications

With the COVID-19 pandemic not just lingering but resurging, metro area schools across the spectrum remain vigilant in efforts to protect their students, as well as faculty and staff members, as a survey of three local postsecondary learning institutions establishes.

Saint Louis University’s Terri Rebmann, Ph.D., RN, CIC, FAPIC, serves as special assistant to the president, as the director of the Institute for Biosecurity and as a professor in the Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics in the College for Public Health & Social Justice. Despite what threatens to be “COVID-19, V. 2,” she sounds a hopeful note.

“I am cautiously optimistic about the fall semester,” Rebmann states. “Our vaccine requirement policy resulted in our community members having a very high vaccination rate, and we are now a fully vaccinated population. We have reached herd immunity on campus. That provides a great deal of protection to our community, especially in the prevention of severe illness.”

Echoing Rebmann about their university’s vaccine requirement protocol are Andrew D. Martin, Washington University in St. Louis chancellor, and Beverly Wendland, Wash U provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs: “We’re optimistic that we will be able to resume many of our cherished traditions this fall and, most importantly, that we can return to being the close, supportive and collaborative community that we always have been.”

Given the explosive impact nationwide of COVID-19’s delta variant, Steve Walentik, UMSL’s director of public relations/content in marketing and communications, discusses his own university’s contingency plans for further complications.