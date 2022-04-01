St. Louis Metro Area Nonprofit and School Districts Alter Support Services for Young People With Autism

People with autism spectrum disorder and those who support them are advocating to change the way individuals with developmental disorders are treated. Nationwide, the Autism Society of America has called for April to be recognized as Autism Acceptance Month, rather than Autism Awareness Month. Locally, school districts and nonprofits have adapted their programs to empower young people impacted by autism.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent autism prevalence report estimates that 1 in 44 children in the U.S. may be diagnosed with autism by 8 years old, indicating an increase from 1 in 54 children estimated in the previous report. “While there is currently no known single cause of autism, early diagnosis helps a person receive resources that can support the choices and opportunities needed to live fully,” according to the Autism Society of America.

Easterseals Midwest, a nonprofit that provides a variety of services to people with disabilities, has a St. Louis Autism Services Office that offers family navigation, parent and community education and training, support groups, respite and social skills groups, and an applied behavior analysis program. ABA therapies can help with cultivating language, social, adaptive and education skills while reducing harmful behaviors, but it’s also drawn criticism in light of the “neurodiversity movement,” which challenges the idea that people with developmental disabilities should change their behaviors to adhere to societal norms.