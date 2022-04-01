St. Louis Metro Area Nonprofit and School Districts Alter Support Services for Young People With Autism

People with autism spectrum disorder and those who support them are advocating to change the way individuals with developmental disorders are treated. Nationwide, the Autism Society of America has called for April to be recognized as Autism Acceptance Month, rather than Autism Awareness Month. Locally, school districts and nonprofits have adapted their programs to empower young people impacted by autism.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent autism prevalence report estimates that 1 in 44 children in the U.S. may be diagnosed with autism by 8 years old, indicating an increase from 1 in 54 children estimated in the previous report. “While there is currently no known single cause of autism, early diagnosis helps a person receive resources that can support the choices and opportunities needed to live fully,” according to the Autism Society of America.
Easterseals Midwest, a nonprofit that provides a variety of services to people with disabilities, has a St. Louis Autism Services Office that offers family navigation, parent and community education and training, support groups, respite and social skills groups, and an applied behavior analysis program. ABA therapies can help with cultivating language, social, adaptive and education skills while reducing harmful behaviors, but it’s also drawn criticism in light of the “neurodiversity movement,” which challenges the idea that people with developmental disabilities should change their behaviors to adhere to societal norms.
According to Psychology Today: “Philosophically, the neurodiversity movement is based on what we might call cerebral pluralism – the idea that each brain is different and some more different than others. Politically, the movement is aligned with dis/ability rights movements and is dedicated to eradicating stigmas associated with neurological difference.”
Danielle Jones Mntanga, Easterseals ABA program manager, acknowledges the impact and importance of the neurodiversity movement and says ABA programs have evolved as a result.
“At Easterseals, we offer autism programs that empower individuality,” Mntanga explains. “We don’t seek to change a child with autism. We are looking to the parents to see ‘How can we help your child be successful?’ … We listen to the child, as well, and adjust plans with the parents when needed.”
Easterseals offers free consultations or “family navigation meetings,” and Mntanga invites interested parents to reach out and discuss their concerns with the Easterseals team.
Easterseals services begin in the early childhood development stage, often before children enter kindergarten. Its services allow for more sibling and parental involvement that go beyond what most school districts can provide, Mntanga says. During COVID-19 pandemic-related school shutdowns, the organization has adjusted from offering telehealth services to continuing in-person clinical services with small groups and one-on-one sessions, which has proven more beneficial to families.
Dr. Catina Lyles, the Special School District of St. Louis County’s special education director, says that over the last two years, special education staff and parents have embraced new approaches of supporting students with autism.
“It was difficult, but there were some opportunities that were born out of the pandemic to make more direct connections with the work that we do in school along with [what can be done in the] home,” Lyles reflects. “I definitely heard from a number of parents who [said] it increased their understanding. Being at home, they were able to see firsthand what we were doing.”
The Special School District is the 23rd public school district in St. Louis County, and it partners with the other 22 public school districts to provide special education services and resources to students and their families in their home district. Dr. Derrick Wallace, Ladue Schools’ assistant superintendent for student and community services, says this model isn’t widely used in American education systems, but it certainly benefits local students.
“It really is a big deal, because you want to make sure that we’re focused on inclusion,” Wallace says about integrating specialized support with local public education. “There’s not one student that is classified as being ‘autistic’ that will exactly mirror another student that’s on the spectrum … There are students on the spectrum who have additional disabilities or special needs, meaning there could be a student on the spectrum who also needs speech support, or hearing support, or OT [occupational therapy] support.”
For years, St. Louis County school districts have worked with parents to identify children’s unique needs and, if they qualify for special education, will develop an individualized education plan. What’s new is the ability for parents to see special education services in real time and effectively promote progress at home.
“We may have taken a student into the cafeteria to be sure that they communicated a specific need they have for lunch, you know, if they have special dietary needs,” Lyles describes. “So [we were] teaching advocacy, as well as how to enter the room, how to introduce yourself and how to communicate your needs. In a situation where we were virtual … , there was less of an opportunity for real-world experiences.”
In addition to creating scenarios virtually and practicing social skills on-screen, educators gave parents examples of how they can stimulate more real-world experiences remotely. “I did have parents say, ‘I really appreciate what you all do,’” Lyles says. “That helped to strengthen some relationships.”
If parents suspect their child might be struggling with autism, Lyles encourages them to speak to an educator or school counselor. For more information on first steps, visit ssdmo.org.
Easterseals Midwest, 11933 Westline Industrial Drive, St. Louis, 314-432-6200, easterseals.com/midwest
Ladue Schools, 9703 Conway Road, St. Louis, 314-994-7080, ladueschools.net
Special School District of St. Louis County, 12110 Clayton Road, Town and Country, 314-989-8100, ssdmo.org
