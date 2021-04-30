St. Louis Mental Health Expert Discusses Symptoms of Anxiety, Local Resources for Treatment

Although mental health matters year-round, Mental Health Awareness Month marks an annual reminder each May that it’s an imperative aspect of good overall health.

“Mental health is a part of physical health; they are one and the same,” says Angela Berra, director of programs of National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Louis. “If you have a body and a brain, you have mental health!”

Berra, a licensed master social worker, says one in three adults in the U.S. has experienced symptoms of anxiety in the last year. Anxiety is similar to stress but is “defined by persistent, excessive worries that don’t go away even in the absence of a stressor,” according to the American Psychological Association.

“To some extent, experiencing some level of stress and/or anxiety is normal for most people,” Berra explains. “However, when it impacts day-to-day life, that is when it can be an issue. Individuals can do a variety of things to reduce stress and/or anxiety, which include setting a daily routine, exercise, proper diet, adequate sleep, technology boundaries and utilizing coping skills.”

Treatment for mental illnesses often resembles that of treatment for physical illnesses, she adds. Maintaining a balanced diet and exercise routine may reduce stress and mild anxiety, but seeking help from a health care provider may be necessary when symptoms persist.

Anxiety disorders affect emotional health – causing restlessness and other uneasy feelings – as well as physical health – headaches, fatigue, upset stomach and more. A mental health specialist may recommend therapy, breathing exercises and medication to ease these symptoms.