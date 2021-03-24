St. Louis Hospital Creates Safe, Dedicated Space for Sexual Assault Survivors

In 2020, medical staff at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital treated 92 patients who came to the emergency department after being sexually assaulted. Since September, those individuals are being cared for in a dedicated space that allows for privacy, dignity, comfort and care.

“The emergency department nurses and staff worked with our architects to design the elements of the space,” says Kelly Baumer, vice president of clinical services. “The comfortable sitting space and shower being connected and located next to the exam space has been very helpful so that the patient does not have to leave the area.”

At the hospital, Brittany Ferguson is a specially trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (shortened to the acronym “SANE” by the Elkridge, Maryland-based International Association of Forensic Nurses). Ferguson knew what a difference the new space would make. “Previously, treatment would take place in a sterile exam room,” she says. “These rooms made victims feel anxious, scared and secluded. Presenting to an emergency department after a sexual assault is a traumatic experience.

“We wanted to limit the amount of trauma to the survivor and offer a space for comfort, healing and, most importantly, safety. We wanted a room that relaxed the victim and made them feel comfortable speaking up and being heard about a distressing, life-altering experience.”

At the hospital, Ferguson and her colleague Kathryn Harvath lead a team of SANEs who are trained to assess injuries, offer appropriate medications and collect DNA evidence.