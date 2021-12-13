St. Louis Experts Share COVID-19 Test Tips Before 2021 Holiday Gatherings

After last year’s somewhat truncated holiday celebrations, people are anxious to get back to family gatherings and friendly soirées. Vaccines and boosters are making this year’s winter holidays less risky, but experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn of potential COVID-19 surges as people move to indoor gatherings and remove their masks. Consequently, you might need to know where to get tested if COVID-19 symptoms appear during the long winter months.

PCR – polymerase chain reaction – tests remain the most accurate type of test, but the need to send samples to a lab and wait for results makes them less convenient than rapid antigen tests, which can be performed at home and yield results in minutes. The quick indicator of whether a person has enough detectable virus to infect others could be a game changer if these tests are used prior to holiday gatherings.

“If you or a holiday guest aren’t vaccinated, then you should be tested before getting together,” says Dr. Anna Bailey, a primary-care physician with Mercy Clinic. “But the rapid at-home tests can have a higher false negative rate if someone is asymptomatic. They work better if someone is having COVID symptoms. So the better choice is to plan ahead a bit and get a PCR test, which usually gives you results in 48 to 72 hours.”

There are other drawbacks to the at-home tests, too. Rapid antigen tests cost $10 to $40 each and might not always be in stock at local pharmacies. If you do locate a test, there might be significant differences in accuracy among the almost 40 brands given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. Experts also warn that user error is possible, further affecting accuracy, so the tests must be performed as directed with care. The CDC website features video instructions on using and interpreting at-home test kits.