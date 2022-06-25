St. Louis Expert Explains Health Benefits of Medical Cannabis

Medical cannabis dispensaries are becoming a more common sight across Missouri, one of the nation’s 37 states to legalize medical marijuana. Cannabis use to control symptoms caused by a variety of conditions is gaining acceptance among medical professionals, and use is increasing, says April Hatch, a registered nurse who teaches the Pharmacological Properties of Cannabis course at Saint Louis University.

“After the many years of propaganda and prohibition designed to benefit other industries, people are finally starting to pay attention to science,” Hatch says. She notes that there are more than 28,000 published studies on “cannabis” and 7,000 on the “endocannabinoid system” available on the National Library of Medicine’s website.

“Patients are sick and tired of being sick and tired, and maybe the dozen or so medications they get from the pharmacy are not helping,” Hatch continues, next referring to the acronyms for cannabigerol and cannabidiol. “They’re looking for alternatives, and yes, cannabis is an alternative that’s becoming more popular, primarily because the nonintoxicating cannabinoids, like CBG and CBD, can be purchased without a medical cannabis card.”

Physicians do not prescribe cannabis, which remains federally prohibited. Instead, they issue certified recommendations for the drug, which metro area patients need to complete a state application via the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ website. Some patients find the application process challenging, and others find medical cannabis prohibitively expensive, Hatch says.

However, for those who succeed in obtaining a state-issued medical marijuana card, the drug can be useful for management of pain, sleep disorders and anxiety. Qualifying conditions in Missouri include cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, intractable migraines, HIV/AIDS and other chronic medical and psychiatric illnesses.

Cannabis refers to all products derived from the plant Cannabis sativa, which contains more than 500 chemical compounds, according to the National Institutes of Health. Marijuana is the common term for parts of or products from the plant that contain substantial amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. Both THC and CBD (available without a medical certification card) are in the class of substances known as cannabinoids.

“Cannabinoids affect the endocannabinoid system, the system that maintains homeostasis among all of the systems,” Hatch explains. “For example, there are CB receptors in the immune system, and the immune system is responsible for inflammation. Most of the chronic conditions people suffer from today are related to inflammation at some level. When our endocannabinoid system is unable to make enough endocannabinoids, we benefit from taking phytocannabinoids, like CBD and THC.”

When used properly, cannabis offers an alternative to opioids for some people with chronic pain. “Studies overwhelmingly report opiates are not effective at treating chronic pain, nor were they designed to treat chronic pain,” Hatch says. “However, physicians have very few tools in their box for treating pain, are limited on time, and insurance dictates what treatment the patient can receive. There may be more effective treatments for pain, depending on the condition. However, these are often inaccessible because of lack of coverage, lack of provider knowledge, patient compliance with lifestyle changes, wellness activities, etc.”

Cannabis is generally safe for most adults, although there can be interactions with other medications. Side effects are rare, but taking too much cannabis can cause an increased heart rate, paranoia and feelings of impending doom, which should subside as the drug wears off, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. However, like alcohol, it is unsafe to drive while under the influence of marijuana, and some people develop cannabis use disorder, marked by the same problems of craving and withdrawal as other types of addictions, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Hatch anticipates that pharmaceutical companies will begin manufacturing cannabinoid-based medications, and the use of drugs that target the endocannabinoid system will become more common. Taking tablets and capsules containing THC are a method that many patients do prefer when trying to avoid smoking or added sugars or food dyes from edibles.

For details about obtaining a medical marijuana card in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana.

Saint Louis University Online Cannabis Certificates, online.slu.edu/cannabis

