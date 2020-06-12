St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive Scheduled to Help Meet Urgent Need for Donations

The St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive has always been crucial in providing blood to the American Red Cross, which helps accident victims, surgery and organ transplant patients, plus people receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. This year, the need for blood is extremely high.
The 17th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive, in partnership with Fox Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross, will take place June 17-19 at 17 area locations. According to a press release, this drive comes as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent a blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the current pandemic.
The American Red Cross holds each blood drive and donation center to high standards of safety and infection control. According to the release, additional precautions, such as temperature checks and social distancing, have been implemented this year to ensure the safety of all those who wish to give blood. Donors will schedule an appointment online prior to arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
Since 2004, more than 13,350 blood donations have been collected through the St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive, according to the release. This year, the organization is anticipating more than 900 blood donations.
Those who attempt to donate blood will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt (while supplies last) and a $5 Amazon gift card code.
To donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code CARDS, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
17th Annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive:
Wednesday, June 17
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications, South 27th St., Mount Vernon, IL
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave., O’Fallon, MO
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Orlando’s Banquet Room, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, IL.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave., St. Louis, MO.
Thursday, June 18
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Favazz’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Lion’s Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave., Valley Park, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West Fifth St., Washington, MO.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Woods Fort Restaurant & Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive, Troy, MO.
- Noon to 6 p.m. at Potosi Elks Lodge #2218, 10202 W. Highway E, Potosi, MO.
- Noon to 6 p.m. at St. Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, St. Charles, MO.
Friday, June 19
- Noon to 6 p.m. at Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington, MO.
- Noon to 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO.
- Noon to 6 p.m. at Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL.
