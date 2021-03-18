St. Louis-Based Operation Food Search Launches Missouri School Breakfast Website, Aims to Improve School Breakfast Programs

Studies show the most important meal of the day can help students stay healthier and perform better in school.

St. Louis-based hunger relief nonprofit Operation Food Search recently launched its Missouri School Breakfast website – moschoolbreakfast.org – to provide extensive resources and detailed reports regarding breakfast participation trends and how they affect students both locally and statewide.

The new website, created to raise awareness regarding the importance of breakfast, features interactive tools for school district administration and staff, all with a goal of implementing successful breakfast programs at every Missouri school that offers free and reduced-price meals.

“A nutritious school breakfast can have a dramatic impact on the health of students and the success of our schools,” says Sarah Ritter, OFS’s manager of public policy, who spearheads the website. “According to research, when students eat breakfast at school, they perform better on tests, achieve stronger attendance records and visit the school nurse less often. Unfortunately, too many students in Missouri continue to miss out on the opportunity to eat breakfast at school due to barriers such as timing and stigma.”

Schools can use the site’s interactive map, which includes statistics for 575 school districts composed of 2,198 schools, to view how breakfast participation at an individual school has changed over time, Ritter explains. The map shows data from the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, with 2019-20 school year data coming this August. “Schools can use the map to identify opportunities to serve more students through the school breakfast program,” Ritter says. “The site also provides research and resources on best practices schools can employ in order to reach more students.”