St. Louis Area Expert Explains Psychological Concept of Languishing: the ‘Neglected Middle Child of Mental Health’

Adam Grant, organizational psychologist and bestselling author, penned a piece that was recently widely shared on social media platforms about “the neglected middle child of mental health – languishing.” Grant describes this mental state as the “void between depression and flourishing.”

I might add to Grant’s definition that “languishing” is also a pervasive feeling of disappointment, defeat, frustration and/or boredom that takes over one’s life and mental state. Languishing is that pit at the bottom of your stomach that something is wrong, an impulsive sigh of hopelessness that accompanies these tedious times or just a feeling of being stuck.

The concept of languishing has been around for decades. Since the pandemic began, however, feelings of aimlessness and stagnation have, unfortunately, reached epidemic levels. In fact, I have noticed a surge in therapy clients who come to sessions to process these types of feelings. Interestingly, most are not depressed or anxious; rather, they are just victims of circumstance. They are healthy people who are exhausted by how COVID-19 has affected their children, workplace and leisure time.

Grant, in his article, states that the best way to combat your sinking emotions during these troubled times is to find your “flow” by undertaking an activity that absorbs your being. In other words, pursue an interest, new or old, where you can lose yourself – an activity where your sense of time, place and being melts away.