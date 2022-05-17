St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Kicks Off Period Poverty Awareness Week With Fundraising Event This Weekend

Along one wall of the vast St. Louis Area Diaper Bank warehouse on Etzel Avenue, volunteers and staff work beneath a sign designating the area “Period Cove.” Here, the nonprofit houses menstrual hygiene supplies and creates “period kits” for distribution.

Collaborating with New Haven, Connecticut’s Alliance for Period Supplies, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank distributes products including pads and tampons through community partners, allocating more than 10,800 period supplies each week, according to a press release. This Saturday, May 21, St. Louis Area Diaper Bank is asking locals to help “fill the cove” by donating supplies or money in support of reducing “period poverty.” The event kicks off Period Poverty Awareness Week, which runs from May 23 to 29.

“Period poverty affects one in five low-income women in St. Louis,” explains Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank. “Those experiencing period poverty may have mental health challenges and physical health risks. They may also miss school or work and have low self-esteem. The stigma surrounding periods prevents people from openly discussing the issue, and [they feel] ashamed or isolated.”

The Fill the Cove event aims to collect 35,000 period supplies to benefit almost 2,000 menstruating individuals. Overnight pads, maxi pads, light tampons, regular tampons and super tampons are needed. For every $1 donated, the diaper bank can purchase five period supplies for those in need.