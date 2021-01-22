St. Louis Area Assisted Living Facilities Foster Community Creatively During the Pandemic

There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has presented unbelievable challenges for assisted living communities everywhere. The metro area’s top-notch assisted living teams have faced these challenges head-on with fresh, fun and innovative initiatives to keep care (and spirits) high.

“I think the key during the pandemic is being able to adapt, modify and go with the flow, and continue to have the same high standards and expectations as pre-COVID,” says Sarah Vinson, corporate director of life enrichment at Cedarhurst Senior Living, headquartered in Clayton. “One of the many things we are doing is relying on humor. Our communities are dressing silly, creating crazy-themed carts, wearing different costumes and hats, having dance parties in the hall, knocking on resident doors telling jokes. There is a lot of humor and fun going on to keep spirits up. You don’t lose your sense of humor when you age, so that’s something that has been important for us at Cedarhurst – really promoting being silly and a lot of themed days focusing on holidays (and not just big holidays).”

Nontraditional holidays celebrated at Cedarhurst have included National Nacho Day, World Smile Day, National Trivia Day and World Kindness Day, to name a few.

“The different activities will focus on the theme,” Vinson says. “If there is a positive exposure to the community, we pivot our life enrichment activities to align with the communities’ COVID-19 level, per state and local health official guidelines. It is important that life enrichment doesn’t stop during these unprecedented times, and instead, we modify how we do it.”