SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital Health Care Workers Celebrate COVID-19 Survivor

Perhaps no one better understands how hard the pandemic has hit the metro area than healthcare workers. When the first wave of patients entered SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, nothing could prepare caregivers for what was ahead. But as hope faded in the hospital’s designated COVID-19 ICU, one man, Nathan Walker, entered near death – but left as an inspiration to all.

“I see nurses at the end of their shifts, after wearing masks all day long, and their nose bridges are raw, their faces bruised,” critical care nurse manager Jessica Smith says. “It physically hurts them on top of emotionally exhausting them.”

“We saw many patients who weren’t improving,” ICU nurse Kyle Ebert remembers. “It was a helpless feeling. To have someone go from as bad as it can get to going home, it gave us hope that we can help.”

Walker travels full-time for his career as a safety manager in construction and can visit his family – including four children – only every three weeks. Once notified that he had been in contact with a coronavirus carrier, he went into the recommended two-week self-quarantine. The 41-year-old had no comorbidities – but the virus hit hard.

“On Day 12, I noticed a jump in my temperature,” Walker says. “On Day 14, I was only [at the ER] a few hours when they told me I was going on a ventilator.”

The ICU team proved pivotal not only in caring for Walker but also in providing comfort to his family from afar. “Every time I called the hospital, the doctors were kind and compassionate and told me the truth when I needed to hear it,” Walker’s sister, Kimberly Monzon, says. “It was so hard to be separated from [Walker, but] the nurses made it feel like we were in the room with him.”