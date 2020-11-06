SSM Health Behavioral Health Center Opens to Provide Accessible Mental Health Treatment

A partnership among local health systems and various metro area organizations came to fruition this fall with the opening of the SSM Health Behavioral Health Center. While working with the state on funding for community partner agencies, SSM Health aims to offer the center as a model that can be replicated across the community, with other health systems also participating.

In late August, the clinic opened its doors to area residents seeking treatment for anxiety, bipolar disorder and other mental illnesses, providing accessible and affordable care during a time when good mental health is especially difficult to maintain. SSM Health officials say this walk-in clinic on the SSM Health DePaul Hospital Campus in Bridgeton is the first of its kind in all of Missouri, due to alliances with community partners that will ensure a wellness path and ongoing access to care for patients served.

“It’s on SSM’s campus, but this is a very large collaboration between community mental health centers and other providers and SSM to provide an entirely new model of care for the community,” says Michelle Schafer, SSM Health’s regional vice president of behavioral health. “The key is all of our community partners have stepped up to the plate and have committed that they will give us immediate access for patients once they’re done in urgent care and they need ongoing care.”

When patients arrive at the urgent care center, they first meet with a nurse for triage assessment and, depending on their reason for visiting, might meet with a therapist, nurse practitioner, psychiatrist, peer navigator or other behavioral health staff. After addressing critical concerns, the staff connects patients with follow-up appointments and resources, including telehealth options, to help them “continue on a wellness path,” Schafer explains.