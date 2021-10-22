Siteman Cancer Center Physician: Screening is Key to Making Breast Cancer Curable

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020 brought some big challenges to clinicians urging women to come back to screening facilities for mammograms, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, mammography facilities are back to normal volume, and that’s good news for the “vast majority of women who, if their cancer is diagnosed early, will be cured,” says Dr. Debbie Bennett, a Washington University radiologist and chief of breast imaging at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, part of the Washington University Medical Center.

Bennett, who oversees screening and diagnostic mammography at Siteman Cancer Center’s Joanne Knight Breast Health Center, says that for women whose cancer is found at an early stage, cure rates are “in the high 90th percentile range” and emphasizes that “it’s safe to come back now and have a screening mammogram. If you missed it last year, don’t delay any longer. It really is better late than never.”

The standard of care for breast cancer now involves some form of tailored treatment based on the tumor’s genetics. For instance, if tests reveal that a tumor is sensitive to hormones, targeted therapies can block specific chemical pathways needed for tumor growth.

“For the vast majority of women, breast cancer treatment is fairly straightforward, but for others, access to clinical trials can make a huge difference, and we have the ability to enroll our patients in those trials if it’s appropriate,” Bennett says.