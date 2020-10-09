Siteman Cancer Center Implements Safety Measures Amid Pandemic, Encourages Women to Schedule Mammograms

Now that national Breast Cancer Awareness Month has begun, women who put off screening mammograms earlier in the year due to concerns about the coronaviral pandemic should consider completing this important annual exam.

“Breast care centers have reopened with many safety measures in place, but some women are still reluctant to come in,” says Dr. Debbie Bennett, Washington University chief of breast imaging at Siteman Cancer Center. With social distancing, universal masking, patient and staff screening, and thorough cleaning of all equipment and surfaces between patients, women no longer need to put off mammograms, she notes.

“Women should balance the minimal risks of exposure with the risks of skipping a routine health visit,” Bennett adds. “Screening mammograms are intended to catch breast cancers at the earliest possible stage, when your chance for a full recovery is greatest. This is best accomplished when done yearly.”

The disruption in breast center operations during the early months of the pandemic was not without cost. Both the diagnosis and surgical care of some breast cancers were delayed by several months, and some patients with certain early-stage breast cancers were treated first with hormonal medications before surgical removal of the cancer, Bennett says.

“We have mostly returned to pre-pandemic procedures for breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, although with many new safety measures in place,” she says. “This means limiting the number of visitors or family members a patient can bring, to minimize exposure risk for all. To accommodate more social distancing and extra time for cleaning, we’ve expanded our clinical hours into the evenings and Saturdays. Our mobile mammography van is another convenient way for women to stay on schedule.”