Saint Louis University’s Institute for Healing Justice and Equity Aims to Address the Effects of Systemic Oppression

Four faculty members at Saint Louis University recently united to help build a more equitable community in which “race, gender, class and other social identity categories can no longer predict life outcomes, and outcomes for all groups are improved.” Together, they founded the Institute for Healing Justice and Equity to assess and empower practices that allow healing from social injustice, trauma and oppression.

“Like the other co-founders of IHJE, I have dedicated my career to improving the lives of vulnerable individuals by eradicating the systems and structures of oppression that prevent individuals from attaining equal access to health care, employment, education and housing,” states co-founder and executive director Ruqaiijah Yearby in a press release. “This institute is noteworthy because our work is grounded in the concept of Humanizing Equity, which we developed to illuminate the need to incorporate healing practices into equity measures as a means to address the psychological and physical harms of oppression.”

The launch of SLU’s Institute for Healing Justice and Equity in 2020 might appear connected to the unrest the world experienced after George Floyd’s death in May of that year, or to the racial and ethnic health disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but co-founder Dr. Keon L. Gilbert says the institute's roots dig deeper. Gilbert, an associate professor in SLU’s College for Public Health and Social Justice, clarifies that the institute was publicly unveiled in the summer of 2020 but had been developing over at least a couple of years prior to that.