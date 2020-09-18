Safe Connections, YWCA Metro St. Louis Evolve During the Pandemic to Combat Intimate Partner Violence

While the country wages war against COVID-19, local nonprofit leaders remain focused on a battle growing increasingly difficult to fight: the battle against domestic and sexual violence.

The pandemic hasn’t necessarily caused more incidents of domestic and sexual violence to occur, but it has exacerbated stressors that lead to an increase in the incidents and severity of violence and made it more difficult for victims, often called “survivors,” to get help, experts say.

Samantha Wayant, the community engagement specialist for YWCA Metro St. Louis, describes it this way: “Domestic violence is all about power and control. COVID, unfortunately, is this kind of tool the abuser can use to say, ‘Well, you can’t go to your mom’s, you can’t go to your friend’s because what if you give them COVID?’ or ‘If you leave this house, you’re going to get COVID.’”

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, intimate partner violence, which includes physical and sexual violence, “is a serious, preventable public health problem that affects millions of Americans.” Since COVID-19 began spreading in the metro area, nonprofits that address intimate partner violence have been impacted in various ways, such as having to cut back on in-person services and cancel or rethink fundraising events.

Safe Connections, a metro area nonprofit working to prevent intimate partner violence, serves almost 20,000 people annually and has transitioned to primarily virtual services and programming, CEO Susan Kidder says. Therapy is now provided through telehealth services, and educational campaigns now target young people on social media and in virtual classroom settings.