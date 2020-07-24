Returning to the Doctor: What to Know Before You Go

When the novel coronavirus first appeared in the U.S. and the nation largely closed its doors, many people put everything on hold – including their own health care. Routine visits and screening tests were not worth the risk of venturing into a potentially germ-laden doctor’s office. However, as the pandemic continues, more and more people must return to their doctor for chronic care management, routine checkups and acute care needs.

Dr. Matthew Breeden, a SLUCare family physician, is seeing more patients in his office after weeks of mostly telemedicine visits. “People need to come in for physicals, follow-up visits for chronic conditions and the usual types of illnesses that send people to the doctor,” he says. “However, we’re being careful in screening our patients for any signs of possible COVID-19 infection and are working hard to limit the possibility of disease spread.”

Going to the doctor no longer means simply walking into a waiting room, checking in and sitting in rows of chairs until a nurse calls you into an exam room. These days, most practices are checking temperatures and reviewing a COVID-19 symptoms checklist before a patient even enters the waiting area. Masks are required, and many seats have been removed or repositioned to ensure at least 6 feet of distance between people. Some offices require patients to wait in their cars until called to enter the building.

“The overall goal is to limit the number of people in the waiting area and offices at any one time,” Breeden says. “If a patient is able to come alone, we ask that they do, so that we don’t have additional visitors in the building.”