Q&A: Metro Area Infection Prevention Specialists Discuss COVID-19

As registered nurses on an infection prevention team, Tess Main and Kelly Eastman have been on high alert lately. They’re working continuously to educate their fellow health care workers at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and mitigate fears surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic.

Via email, Ladue News asked them what life has been like at work and gained insight on where they find encouragement during this challenging time.

How has the work you’ve been doing since the coronavirus reached our area differed from the work you were doing before then?

Main/Eastman joint response: Wow! The importance of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and staying home [or] away from others when sick has been highlighted for sure. It hasn’t changed per se, but people are understanding more about what infection prevention does and how it plays a large role in hospitals and in the community.

What has been your greatest challenge at work lately, and how have you handled it?

Main: The biggest challenge has been balancing fact and fear. Social media and television paint a picture that can make things very scary for frontline staff who are taking care of these patients. Coming to work every day knowing what you are walking into can be very unsettling. It is important to know your facts about COVID-19 and the science behind transmission. You can’t change the way people feel; you have to acknowledge where they are at and help give them facts and meet them where they are.