New SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital Opens with High-Tech Improvements

It’s a grand day for SSM Health. Today, the Catholic, not-for-profit health system officially opens its “Grand New” SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital – “the most high-tech, cutting edge hospital in the region,” according to a press release.

Approximately 200 patients were transferred Sunday into the new, $550 million facility through skyway corridors connected to the hospital’s old building, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Staff say the patients are settling into rooms equipped with updated technology: lifts for transferring patients into wheelchairs, digital whiteboards with updated patient information and a hospital entertainment system with on-demand movies and TV, plus a way to order meals through their TV.

From the caretakers’ perspective, improvements include windows into each room that allow staff to check on patients without multiple trips into their rooms, as well as screens that display pertinent patient information. According to the press release, the digital screens are outside every hospital room and “are linked to the patient’s electronic medical record and will display if they’re a fall risk or other important information.”

These improvements are expected to better serve diverse patient and family needs and enhance the academic-medical partnership SSM Health has with the Saint Louis University School of Medicine, the SSM Health website states. Additionally, the new Emergency Department and Level I Trauma Center is “two times larger to meet the growing critical care needs of 75 outlying partner clinics and nearly 50,000 patients annually, within a 250 mile radius across Missouri and Illinois.”