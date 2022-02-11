New Clinic in Kirkwood Offers Ketamine to Treat Depression and Pain

A recent meta-analysis of ketamine’s use as a treatment for depression, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, assessed 28 scientific studies and found results support ketamine as an option for short-term relief of treatment-resistant depression. The authors noted that more research is needed regarding long-term use of ketamine.

Franco meets with patients to determine whether ketamine is an appropriate option. Although a referral is not needed, Franco says she prefers a formal diagnosis from a primary health care provider. For those who qualify, intravenous ketamine is administered in a closely monitored setting. Typically, six treatments are given over a two-week period and are not covered by insurance. “Since we are trained in anesthesia, we feel very comfortable going up significantly in dosages in order to get the best results for our patients, but the goal is to use the least amount that achieves optimal results,” she says.

Patients are awake throughout each treatment and usually feel results almost immediately. “We have several modalities to track a patient’s progress in order to determine when they need to return for another treatment,” Franco says. She also notes that the low doses administered avoid a potentially addictive high.

Franco and her partner, Dr. Hans Schlecht, also use ketamine to treat acute and chronic pain, as well as a wide range of neurodegenerative and musculoskeletal disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and ALS. As with ketamine’s use for treatment-resistant depression, studies indicate the anesthetic, administered in low doses, can be useful as a treatment when pain does not respond to other well-established therapeutics. However, an article in the July 2020 issue of the journal Anesthesiology urged caution among the medical community, noting that “lack of clarity on best dose, favorable indications and potential use of adjuvants were all cited as problems with the current body of data … Very little long-term outcome or safety data are available for chronic pain patients receiving ketamine.”