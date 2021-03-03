Mercy Kids President Explains Why Children Aren't Receiving COVID-19 Vaccines Just Yet

With COVID-19 vaccines finally released, more Americans have been vaccinated as of Feb. 1 than have contracted COVID-19 – finally, some good news! The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, available under the federal Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization, were developed in record time and are being distributed in a systematic manner targeting those at high risk because of age, occupation or medical status.
As a pediatrician, though, I would like to address why children are not receiving these vaccines yet.
The answer is partially because of children’s lesser tendency to be affected by COVID-19 infections but largely because of the process by which vaccines are developed, tested and approved. These vaccines, as well as others currently in development, were not initially tested in children under the age of 16 (Pfizer) and 18 (Moderna). Both companies are currently testing their respective vaccines to determine their safety and the best dose for kids between the ages of 12 and 17, with plans to move to a younger age group soon. Both companies hope to have adequate safety and efficacy data to begin vaccination of children over the age of 12 by this summer, supply dependent, in time for the 2021 school year.
Although children are less likely to suffer from severe COVID-19 symptoms, the number of reported deaths in kids due to COVID-19 (247 as of Feb. 18) is only modestly higher than the number of deaths from influenza (188 in the 2019-20 flu season), and my colleagues and I highly recommend a flu vaccine every year for children ages 6 month and up. Similar to a flu vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine will lessen the severity of illness if someone contracts the novel coronavirus. When the vaccine is approved and supply is readily available, vaccinating kids will reduce the number of illnesses, prevent deaths and help the U.S. reach herd immunity more quickly – ultimately getting our kids back to normal daily lives.
In the meantime, even for those who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s still imperative that all of us continue to wear our masks, keep our social distance and wash our hands regularly. We owe that to ourselves – and to one another.
Dr. Joseph Kahn is president of Mercy Kids (mercykids.org), an expansive network of pediatric care dedicated to meeting the needs of every child, every day.