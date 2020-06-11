Mercy Kids' Dr. Joseph Kahn Describes Changes to Preventive, Routine Care

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives in many ways. The way we work, gather and think about ourselves and others – and the way we receive medical care – will never again be the same.

For several weeks, following the guidance of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, physicians provided minimal routine preventive medical care, well checkups and immunizations.

As we resume essential preventive care, you will likely notice that changes made in physicians’ offices during the pandemic are here to stay. Here are some changes you may see when you return for routine well-child care: