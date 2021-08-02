Mercy Cardinals Program Helps Young Adults Cope With Cancer Diagnoses

There’s no age at which a cancer diagnosis is easy, but for adolescents and young adults, it can be particularly traumatic. A 3-year-old program at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur helps these individuals cope with the physical and emotional realities of cancer.

“The need for this type of program was obvious for a long time,” says Dr. Rob Hanson, a Mercy Clinic pediatric hematologist-oncologist and director of the Mercy Cardinals Young Adult Cancer Program. The program focuses on people who are between 15 and 30 years old when diagnosed. Its staff includes physicians, a clinical social worker, counselors, an art therapist and a nurse navigator.

Hanson notes that the unique needs of the adolescent and young adult (or “AYA”) population are multifaceted and require a holistic approach. From a medical perspective, AYA cancer patients often have specific types of cancers that respond better to pediatric than adult treatment protocols. It’s not fully known why this age group seems to exhibit biological differences compared to older or younger people with similar cancers, such as leukemia. That uncertainty highlights the need for ongoing study as well as the importance of enrolling these patients in clinical trials, which is one aspect of the Mercy Cardinals program.

The program addresses four additional areas of special concern for AYA patients: fertility preservation, educational or vocational accommodations, financial assistance, and psychosocial support services. “The five pillars of this program together support the unique aspects of this particular patient population,” Hanson says. From working to proactively ensure future fertility to connecting patients to sources of financial assistance to advocating for needed adjustments to school or work demands, program staff members work with patients and their families to meet individual needs.