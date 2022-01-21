Meet Nanci Bobrow: St. Louis Area Advocate for Children

Nanci Bobrow has devoted boundless energy and enthusiasm to the advancement of the metro area for 47 years. Her passion and commitment to the health, education and betterment of people is extensive.

A graduate of Connecticut College in New London and Saint Louis University (where she received her Ph.D.), Bobrow has provided psychological counseling for children with endocrine disorders as an assistant clinical adjunct professor of pediatrics at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine. In her professional role, she has helped families cope with problems that arise from such disorders.

“Everyone knows they can count on Nanci,” says Pam Toder, Women of Achievement president. “We are thrilled that Nanci, a 1996 honoree and past president, continues to devote her time and energy to WOA. Her enthusiastic leadership is contagious.”

As a volunteer, Bobrow has held leadership roles with the National Council of Jewish Women-St. Louis and served as its president from 1991 to 1993. Honored for her impact on the lives of those changed by her service and work, she received the organization’s highest award, the Hannah G. Solomon Award. She has also served on the NCJW’s national board.

Bobrow’s leadership helped bring the Silent Witness project to St. Louis and Missouri: “My co-chair and I worked tirelessly to bring the idea to reality, starting with the difficult process of identifying women in Missouri who had lost their lives due to domestic violence.”