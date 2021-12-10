Meet Amar Shere: TikTok’s Dancing Doctor on a Mission to Promote Heart-Healthy Living

Dr. Amar Shere hesitates to call himself a dancer, because professionally, he’s a cardiovascular disease fellow at Saint Louis University School of Medicine who spends most of his days treating patients at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

But when he’s not working at the hospital, Shere might record a dance video for his social media audience on TikTok, where more than 90,700 followers plus thousands of additional users get a dose of humor and health tips from him @tikheartdoc. On available weeknights or weekends, he finds time to dance at Yes Honey Studio in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, where he teaches a BollyX dance fitness class adapted to the studio’s Yes Move format.

“I want to show that exercise is very important for heart health, but it can also be fun,” Shere relates. “Dancing really gives me an opportunity to connect with my community, to share my passion for fitness and health, and I just love how BollyX in general makes people feel.”

Shere became a BollyX instructor about six years ago, inspired by how it combined Bollywood dance with aerobic exercise. Teaching BollyX classes gave him an outlet to continue dancing while also completing his internal medicine residency at the Mercer School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia, and an advanced heart failure fellowship program at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey.