Meet Amar Shere: TikTok’s Dancing Doctor on a Mission to Promote Heart-Healthy Living

Dr. Amar Shere hesitates to call himself a dancer, because professionally, he’s a cardiovascular disease fellow at Saint Louis University School of Medicine who spends most of his days treating patients at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
But when he’s not working at the hospital, Shere might record a dance video for his social media audience on TikTok, where more than 90,700 followers plus thousands of additional users get a dose of humor and health tips from him @tikheartdoc. On available weeknights or weekends, he finds time to dance at Yes Honey Studio in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, where he teaches a BollyX dance fitness class adapted to the studio’s Yes Move format.
“I want to show that exercise is very important for heart health, but it can also be fun,” Shere relates. “Dancing really gives me an opportunity to connect with my community, to share my passion for fitness and health, and I just love how BollyX in general makes people feel.”
Shere became a BollyX instructor about six years ago, inspired by how it combined Bollywood dance with aerobic exercise. Teaching BollyX classes gave him an outlet to continue dancing while also completing his internal medicine residency at the Mercer School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia, and an advanced heart failure fellowship program at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey.
In St. Louis, Shere connected with Yes Honey Studio owner Jenny Hill and seized the opportunity to teach BollyX here.
“His energy is so good – he makes everybody feel really, really welcome,” Hill describes.
Shere also relays this energy in his TikTok videos, which often pair trending audio clips with educational text about heart-healthy habits. Additionally, his videos cover plant-based eating tips, life as a health care worker, his experience in getting a COVID-19 vaccine and more.
“The most successful videos have been my dancing videos because they’re catchy, and they catch [the attention] of the younger generations,” Shere reflects.
One of his most viral videos – boasting more than 1.4 million views – shows him dancing with staff at the cardiology clinic, smiles emoting through their masks. Subtly placed text on the video notes it was “filmed after the completion of all clinical duties.”
“Another reason why I love TikTok is that it humanizes doctors,” Shere adds. “We’re not just working all the time. We have interests outside of medicine.”
Shere, who was named Resident/Fellow of the Quarter by SLU’s Division of Cardiology in August, aims to remain a doctor who “practices what [he] preaches.”
“[Heart disease] prevention is the best intervention you can do,” Shere emphasizes. “I see a lot of sick patients in the hospital – patients that end up needing stents, bypass surgery, machines to help support their heart … If people had that education earlier on or started preventive care earlier on, they can kind of prevent some of these complex diseases and conditions from happening.”
Earlier this year, Shere founded a personalized and comprehensive, virtual home-based cardiac rehab program at SLU that assists people with heart failure and those recovering from heart attacks in exercising, eating well, managing stress and learning more about healthy lifestyle habits. “I wanted to make a program that’s accessible to everyone and available during the pandemic,” he explains.
As Shere finishes his training to become a general cardiologist, he hopes to focus on prevention and grow this virtual program to make it available at hospitals across the country. He says it aligns with his mission to reach people near and far, in whatever way he can, and help them live healthier, happier lives.