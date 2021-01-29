Maintaining a Heart-Healthy Lifestyle Amid the Pandemic

Cardiologist Dr. Amanda Verma, from Washington University in St. Louis, specializes in treating patients who experience heart failure. As we enter American Heart Month, Verma says she is excited about recent advances in medications for those patients while urging others to take steps to protect their cardiovascular health.

In the most basic terms, those steps boil down to experts’ long-standing advice: Eat right and exercise. As Americans continue to take necessary precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19, she notes that they may have to become more creative in adhering to a healthy lifestyle.

“With modern technology, it’s very easy to find at-home workout routines online that do not require a lot (or any) equipment and can keep you active,” Verma says. “And with social isolation, it helps to have a circle of friends to hold you accountable, so reach out and make a pact with others about exercise goals, and check in regularly.”

A brisk walk or jog in the fresh air and sunlight can feel refreshing, especially when we’ve been cooped up, but Verma cautions that outdoor exercise in subfreezing temperatures should be undertaken with caution. Very cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, increasing blood pressure, and increased oxygen demand to the heart can be dangerous for those with underlying heart disease. Check with your physician to ensure you are fit enough to venture out for vigorous exercise, or stick to the treadmill in your home.