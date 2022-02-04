Learn the Risk Factors, Symptoms and Treatment Options for Depression in Teens

Mental health encompasses many different illnesses, with one of the most common being depression.

Depression is a significant mental health problem in teens, occurs in as many as 20 percent of all adolescents and occurs more often in girls than boys. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on it, it’s actually been on the rise during the past 10 to 12 years, with an estimated 50 percent increase in both the diagnosis of depression and in the suicide rate for adolescents.

It’s not a weakness, however, and can’t be resolved with willpower or positive thinking; rather, depression is a serious – and occasionally fatal – illness.

Risk factors for depression correlate with issues of self-esteem, such as:

Suffering from a negative body image.

Experiencing academic problems or the presence of a learning disability or ADHD (more formally, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). Being bullied. Having a chronic illness. Being in a threatening or nonsupportive environment as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.



Depression can also be familial, so be aware of family history.

Symptoms vary but often include changes in emotional well-being and behavior. Emotional changes include feelings of sadness, anger, hopelessness, worthlessness or emptiness. There may be a loss of interest in usual activities and fixation on personal failures. Thoughts of death or suicide deserve immediate attention.