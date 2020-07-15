Ladue Students Sell Masks, Fight Food Insecurity through STL Mask Project

When schools closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, families had to pivot their daily lives in response. A few students in the Ladue School District felt motivated at home to provide aid during the pandemic. The question became, how?

The answer, they determined, was two-fold: Promote mask-wearing in public to help keep the population safe, and serve those in need by contributing to Operation Food Search, a St. Louis-based nonprofit that aids people battling food insecurity. Thus, the STL Mask Project was born.

This student-led initiative, spearheaded by parents, makes filtered cloth masks available to the public through sales, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Operation Food Search.

“This serves many levels of need in society,” says Ayusha Amarakone, one of the project’s parent participants. “One, to promote wearing masks. Two, to raise money for people who don’t have food or can’t afford enough food for themselves and their families. Three, kids who are stuck at home can work [with STL Mask Project and] get volunteer hours.”

Many in the community have rallied behind this idea as more and more students take part, with the hope that they can inspire the population to follow suit in wearing masks while out in public.

Though public officials did not recognize the importance of wearing face masks or other coverings at first, later scientific knowledge of the novel coronavirus has experts agreeing on face masks’ effectiveness at preventing further spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. St. Louis city and county officials have also recognized the public health impact of wearing masks and are requiring residents to wear them in public.