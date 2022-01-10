Ladue Schools’ Wellness Classes Help Students Mind Their Mental Health

With a routine of seemingly endless screen time – from social media on smartphones to schoolwork on tablets morning, noon and night – today’s kids never stop.

That insight is partly what inspired Stephanie O’Neal, who has been a physical education teacher for 24 years at Ladue Schools, to take aim at addressing not only students’ physical health but also their mental and emotional health – in the form of creating a class called Holistic Wellness at Ladue Horton Watkins High School.

“Everyone needs to take time to find quiet and stillness,” O’Neal says, noting it’s important to “Be here now.”

Those three words form the core of the holistic wellness curriculum O’Neal teaches at the high school, and they also influence the classes she teaches for sixth through eighth graders at Ladue Middle School.

The holistic wellness class launched at an ideal time, says LHWHS Principal Brad Griffith: as the COVID-19 pandemic began. “While the class was not created as a result of the pandemic, the timing was perfect for our students, as stress and anxiety rates are on the rise everywhere,” Griffith notes.

Each class starts with a daily check-in on students’ well-being. Participants write an entry in their private journals in response to a cue provided by O’Neal: “I’ll ask, ‘How is your mindset today?,’ ‘What do you need to let go of today?,’ ‘What do you love most about yourself?,’ or ‘What are you grateful for?’”