Kids and the COVID-19 Vaccine: What Parents Need to Know

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – which I myself received in January – is now approved for children 12 and older and will soon be approved, likely by Emergency Use Authorization, for children between the ages of 2 and 11. EUA is used during a public health emergency and means that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that the vaccine is both safe and effective.
Especially with school starting soon, my professional recommendation is that if your children are eligible for the vaccine, they should get it.
I often hear people says kids don’t get sick with COVID-19, so they shouldn’t get the vaccine. Although most children don’t get severely ill, the vaccine prevents your child from unknowingly spreading COVID-19 to others who may not be able to get the vaccine, such as the immunocompromised and babies.
You and everyone around your child are safer if he or she is vaccinated, and he or she is safer if you are vaccinated, as well. At this time, available vaccines are effective against the delta variant currently prevalent in Missouri. However, if our community doesn’t reach herd immunity soon, it is possible another variant could arise that is resistant to the vaccine.
COVID-19 can cause illness, severe conditions such as multisystem inflammatory disease, long-term complications and death in both adults and children. Just like pertussis (whooping cough), polio, meningitis and many other previously common childhood illnesses, COVID-19 can be prevented with a vaccine.
Side effects of that vaccine are similar in children to those in adults – temporary pain at the injection site, muscle aches, headache and a mild fever.
Although your child might be able to attend school and participate in sports and other activities whether or not he or she is vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s safer for everyone if he or she is indeed vaccinated.
Dr. Joseph Kahn is president of Mercy Kids (mercykids.org), an expansive network of pediatric care dedicated to meeting the needs of every child, every day.