Keeping Kids Safe at School Amid the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

We’re entering the third school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. After an abrupt end to the 2019-20 school year, most districts opted to start the 2020-21 academic year with remote learning, limited sports and very little in-person interaction for kids.

I never thought we’d still be dealing with this dilemma for a third academic year, but in order to have a smooth 2021-22 school year, a subcommittee of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force made up of pediatric experts and school leaders developed guidelines for a safe return to school, based on guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We all appreciate that in-person learning is critical, and our priority is keeping kids in school, safely and consistently. The delta variant, which is prevalent throughout the metro area, differs from the COVID-19 virus seen last winter, however. Younger children are more likely to get the illness and be sicker. Like last year, they are also more likely to be asymptomatic carriers who can transmit COVID-19 even if personally symptom-free.

Anyone who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated. It’s a matter of personal health and population protection. Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available now for anyone 12 years of age and older and should be available sometime early this winter for everyone older than age 5. To easily schedule your vaccination, visit mercy.net/movaccine.

Mitigation strategies are critical to maintain safety this school year. Schools should continue to follow social distancing recommendations, and everyone should practice frequent and thorough hand-washing. If students or staff are sick, they should stay home and, if recommended by their physician, be tested for COVID-19.