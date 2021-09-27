Is the Pandemic Wreaking Havoc on Our Dental Health? A Local Expert Explains

The past year and a half was enough to cause anyone to figuratively grind his or her teeth, but plenty of people have been doing so literally. All of that combined clenching and grinding is just one manifestation of stress that affects dental health.

Dr. Elizabeth Binz, a board-certified periodontist who associates with Dr. Stephen Snitzer in Chesterfield, notes that though she hasn’t seen a large increase in stress-related issues among her patients, “certain habits that can be exacerbated by stress, such as clenching or grinding teeth, either throughout the day or while asleep, can be damaging to teeth, restorations such as crowns or fillings, and dental implants.”

Of more concern to Binz are issues created when people defer regular dental checkups. “Patients who postponed dental care due to the pandemic may now require more treatment than originally recommended,” she says. “For example, the tooth which had a small chip in it now has a large fracture, and suddenly it cannot be predictably restored with a simple filling or a new crown. Now we have to start talking about tooth removal and replacement, possibly with a dental implant.”

Chronic stress also affects dental health in more stealthy ways. Binz notes that stress can reduce the body’s ability to combat pathogens. “Chronic stress can alter the bacteria in our mouths to make them more destructive,” she says. “Patients with chronic stress typically have markers of elevated inflammation in their systemic circulation, and inflammation is associated with many chronic conditions, including periodontitis.”