How You Can Support Survivors of Sexual Assault

YWCA Metro St. Louis invites you to take part in its Start by Believing campaign as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which takes place annually in April.

This global initiative encourages involvement through shared photos or video via social media of participants dressed in teal, featured alongside the following hashtags: #ywcastlbelieve, #ywcastl and #startbybelieving. The ambition is to initiate – or continue, as the case may be – conversation about transforming the cultural response to stories of sexual assault, as well as educate people on how they may support survivors beyond this month.

“The local campaign goal is to raise awareness of the needs of sexual assault victims, as well as show St. Louis as a united community who stands with survivors of sexual assault,” a press release states.

Historically, the press release continues, survivors of sexual violence have frequently encountered reactions of doubt and blame when reaching out for help, which can increase trauma and decrease the likelihood of a survivor pursuing justice and healing. Statistics show that “out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, 995 perpetrators will walk free” and “perpetrators of sexual violence are less likely to go to jail or prison than other criminals,” according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network also known as RAINN.

Help is available through RAINN’s 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline. Call 1-800-656-4673 or chat with a trained staff member online at hotline.rainn.org. Keep scrolling for additional resources and ways to help.