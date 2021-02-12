How to Register for a COVID-19 Vaccine in the St. Louis Metro Area

COVID-19 vaccinations are becoming available to people across the metro area, with state data showing that 6.5 percent of St. Louis city and at least 8 percent of St. Louis County has received a first dose, as of Feb. 11.

While only certain populations are currently eligible to schedule vaccination appointments, pre-registration through city and county health departments and health systems is widely available. Registering online or by phone allows people to add their names to a waiting list and be notified when they’re eligible to schedule an appointment.

Those who register with the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health or City of St. Louis Department of Health voluntarily submit their personal information and are then added to the city or county’s contact list.

“Once you are eligible for the vaccine, you will receive an email from [Saint Louis County Department of Public Health] with instructions on how to schedule your appointments,” the county’s website states. “The date offered for the first dose will be for the following week and the second dose will be offered for 21 days after that. DPH will make appointments available as vaccine doses become available. Appointments will fill up quickly.”

The county has sent confirmation emails to those who registered online. “If another opportunity to receive the vaccine arises before we can offer you an appointment, please accept it,” that email states. “However, please do not make appointments to be vaccinated with more than one entity. Doing so might deny someone else their chance to get the vaccine.”